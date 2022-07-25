Four Congress MPs Suspended for Entire Monsoon Session For Ruckus in House; LS Adjourned till Tomorrow

Four Congress MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon session on Monday after they displayed placards and disrupted the Parliament proceedings despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla. The suspended Congress MPs are Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi later moved a resolution to suspend the four MPs. The House then passed the resolution by a voice vote and Rajendra Agarwal, who was chairing the House proceedings, announced their suspension.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the four MPs were suspended as they showed placards in the House despite promising the Speaker to cooperate in the smooth functioning of the House.

Advertisement

According to the sources, Birla had warned the Opposition MPs that members might be asked to go out of the House if they continue protesting after 3 pm. Following the warning, all MPs met in the Speaker’s room.

The opposition parties had at the time promised Speaker Birla to not create a ruckus in the House. But despite their assurance, the MPs displayed placards when the House resumed after 3 pm.

Earlier, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm amid Opposition protests over price rise. Speaker Om Birla had warned the protesting members, including from the Congress, TMC and DMK, that those who continue to shout slogans, and display placards will have to do it outside the House after 3 pm.

When the House resumed after 3 pm, a visibly irked Birla told the Opposition that the government was ready to discuss issues raised by them and stressed that people want the House to function.

Lok Sabha was later adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here