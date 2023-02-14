Four years of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna: Eying Lok Sabha Polls, BJP's Kisan Morcha to Organise Sammelan on Feb 24

The Kisan Morcha of Bharatiya Janata Party will start their on-ground operations for 2024 Lok Sabha elections from February 24. The day also marks four years of PM Narendra Modi government’s PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yogna.

On February 24, the Bharatiya Janata Party will organise a Kisan Sammelan across the country in a bid to reach out farmers in every corner of the nation.

BJP’s Kisan Morcha members will interact with the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana through Kisan Sammelans and other such outreach programs all across the country. The Morcha members will communicate and inform farmers about the achievements of Modi government.

“In this budget, our government has set out a target of reaching to 1 crore farmers. On the occasion of completion of 4 years of Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi Yojana on February 24, we will organise dialogue and Kisan Sammelan programs with the beneficiaries of PM Samman Nidhi and also take their feedback," said BJP Kisan Morcha Chief Rajkumar Chahar.

As part of a training program to reach out to farmers associated with BJP’s Kisan morcha, social media and natural farming teams were formed in Delhi. It was decided that a Public awareness tour will be taken out in one lakh villages of the country.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi was launched by the Modi government in 2019 where farmers get up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support.

As per sources, on February 26, members of BJP Kisan Morcha was planning to be among the farmers and listen to “Mann Ki Baat" with them in different parts of the country.

“Kisan Morcha has been instructed to start a door-to-door campaign to reach out to the beneficiaries of the farmer-friendly schemes being run under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They should play as a role of a bridge between the government and the farmers so that the public welfare schemes of the government to reach people, " said a member of BJP Kisan Morcha.

Also to promote the natural farming in the country, programs like Padyatras and seminars will also be organised by BJP Kisan Morcha. Another campaign will be run to connect farmer with the method of organic farming on river banks.

It will be launched by BJP President JP Nadda and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at Shukrtal in Muzaffarnagar, UP by the end of this month or the first week of March.