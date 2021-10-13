French Govt Invites Telangana Minister KTR to Speak at Ambition India Business Forum

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao received an invitation from the French government to speak at the ‘Ambition India Business Forum’ which will be held on October 29, 2021, at the French Senate in Paris.

Ambassador of France Emmanuel Lenain, in a letter to the Minister, said, “We believe it creates a great momentum between France and India and would provide a good occasion to promote the State of Telangana. I would hence like to invite you to participate in person in Ambition India 2021, as a keynote speaker after the roundtable ‘Growth: Drafting the future of Indo-French relations in a post-covid era."

“It would be an honour for us to welcome you at the French Senate and organise high-level meetings for you with the French investors," he added.

Advertisement

KTR expressed happiness over receiving the invitation and stated that this would be a great global platform to highlight the investment opportunities existing in Telangana.

Recommendations for You Loading recommendations... Failed to load data. {{Description}}

Several round tables on doing business in India, healthcare, climate, digital transformation as well as agribusiness will be held afterwards, while the afternoon session will be devoted solely to B2B meetings between French and Indian companies.

The business event organised under the patronage of Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, aims to foster trade and investment relations between France and India. It enables companies to be aware of the challenges of the Indian market as well as learn more about investment opportunities through updates on the Indian government’s economic policies and regulatory specificities.

During the previous Ambition India edition, the forum hosted 700 participants virtually, spread over two sessions with more than 400 companies online, eager to know more about bilateral cooperation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.