Fresh Setback To Uddhav As 66 Thane Corporators Join Shinde Camp Ahead of BMC Polls 

In a fresh setback to Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, 66 corporators from Thane have joined the Eknath Shinde camp that has been claiming the legacy of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray and the bow and arrow party symbol.

The high-stake election of Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the richest municipal corporation in the country, is scheduled to take place soon and the final dates for the same could be announced anytime now.

A lot has happened in the run up to the crucial BMC polls already. Maharashtra has a new chief minister, Eknath Shinde, who overturned the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena government after a rebellion along with the support 42 MLAs and staked claim to power with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis becoming his deputy.

Before the Maharashtra political crisis, the BJP, with its Rajya Sabha election win against Shiv Sena in the state, had said that the victory in the Upper House is just the beginning, adding that the party will contest on its own the Assembly and other elections, hinting to the BMC poll.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray ‘s close aide Milind Narvekar on Thursday tweeted, congratulating Veerendra Heggade for his appointment to Rajya Sabha by the BJP government, sparking speculation in the political circles.

“Heartfelt congratulations to Dr Veerendra Heggade ji on your appointment as the Rajya Sabha member. Extending my best wishes for your successful tenure," Narvekar wrote in the tweet.

