From ED to BJP Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Elections, Rajeshwar Singh Set for New Innings

Be it the probe into the role of former home minister P Chidambaram to big real estate giants, there was never any dearth of files on the small table in the office of former joint director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Rajeshwar Singh.

Singh had opted for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) at the end of last year. In a letter posted on Twitter on Monday evening, Singh informed that his request has been accepted by the Government of India.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to field him from Sarojini Nagar in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Advertisement

During his tenure, Singh has handled cases such as the 2G scam, Jagan Reddy case, Commonwealth Games scam, AgustaWestland case, Aircel Maxis case, among others.

A 1994-batch Provincial Police Service (PPS) officer, Singh has also worked as CO Gomtinagar and CO Mahanagar in Lucknow. He also held important positions in Prayagraj. He went to the ED on deputation in 2009, and was later accommodated in the ED on the directions of the Supreme Court. After serving for about 10 years in Uttar Pradesh Police and 14 years in ED, he is set for his political innings.

After Singh took over the command of ED Lucknow, he started investigation into the Ponzi schemes, Gomti riverfront scam, memorial scam, mining scam and bike boat scam. Singh also played an important role in starting the investigation by registering a case of money laundering against Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed. Singh has also received the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry. During his stint in the ED, he seized movable and immovable properties worth more than Rs 4,000 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA Act).

His colleagues said he never hesitated to meet people and journalists. Taking the frequent visitors to his office into account, he had put a small table where his staff used to keep the important files, so that the visitors didn’t get a whiff of it.

Advertisement

People who know him from his early days in ED say he was the officer who used to remember people even if he has met the person only once. On several occasions, he was appreciated by the court for his investigation.

Singh’s wife Laxmi is an IPS officer and is currently posted as IG range, Lucknow. His brother-in-law Rajiv Krishna is the ADG of Agra zone. Another brother-in-law YP Singh was also an IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre. He also opted for the VRS.

Advertisement

Singh’s father Late Ran Bahadur Singh was also an officer of the Indian Police Service. Singh has done LLB and PhD in human rights after taking his BTech degree from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad. His brother, Rameshwar Singh, is the income tax commissioner and his sister, Meenakshi, an IRS officer. Singh’s elder sister Abha is a Supreme Court lawyer. Abha Singh was in the Indian Postal Service.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.