From Jhansi to Lucknow, PM Modi's Trips Galore to Poll-Bound UP This November

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh four times this month in Sultanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow and Greater Noida, as per a proposal by the Yogi Adityanath government, News18 has learnt.

The PM will land in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on November 16 around 11am to inaugurate the state’s longest Purvanchal Expressway at a 3-km long airstrip built on the road. A massive public meeting will also be held by the PM here. The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of another mega project, the Noida International Airport, in Greater Noida on November 25.

A trip by PM Modi to Jhansi in UP on November 19 is also on the cards. This will be part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmi Bai. The PM could visit the Jhansi Fort and hold a public meeting near the monument. A number of development projects and schemes for the Bundelkhand region could also be unveiled in the presence of the PM and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The PM may also be in Lucknow along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 20 or 21 for the annual DGPs/IGPs conference organised by the Intelligence Bureau in which police heads from across the country will be arriving. But this visit is still to be finalised, sources said.

The PM will also be in UP again next month to unveil the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in his constituency, Varanasi, for which work is targeted to be completed by December 15.

