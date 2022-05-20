From Modi Govt's Achievements to Bolstering BJP for Elections, Nadda Reveals Agenda of Rajasthan Meet

BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday laid out the roadmap for the party in the coming years as he addressed the party’s meet in Jaipur.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi — who joined the meet virtually — for leading from the front, Nadda said the prime minister had, in an earlier meeting, guided the cadre on the BJP’s ideology, policies and critical points that would help strengthen it.

“We are grateful that at the time of Covid-19, when every other political party went into isolation and leaders were seen only on Twitter, PM Modi gave us ‘Sewa hi Sangathan’ mantra. You ensured that when every political party went invisible, BJP workers were among people to aid them," said the BJP chief.

Setting the agenda for the four sessions scheduled on Friday, Nadda said organisational concerns, strengthening the party internally, helping the common man better and ensuring last-mile delivery would be discussed.

There are two types of deliberations that will take place in the meet — how to continue tasks undertaken by the organisation and how the party can aid in last-mile delivery of social welfare schemes of the government.

There will be a discussion on the eight years of the Modi government and how, “despite so many efforts to defeat us, BJP has won assembly polls", said Nadda.

Touching on Rajasthan, Nadda said there was a purpose behind holding the meeting in the state. “The Gehlot government is bringing a bad name to the state through bad governance. We will play the role of a constructive opposition and win elections," said Nadda.

The party’s office-bearers meet, which includes party’s state presidents, in-charges, co-incharges, morcha heads and general secretary (organisation), is taking place in Jaipur. Sources said discussion on a roadmap and strategy to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections scheduled in the interval was on the agenda.

