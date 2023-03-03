In a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday the Lok Sabha MP’s speech at Cambridge University is a brazen attempt to denigrate India on foreign soil in the guise of targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a series of tweets, Sarma presented “facts" in his 10-point rebuttal, contradicting Gandhi’s remarks from the speech.

Hitting out over the former Congress chief’s “Indian democracy is under threat" remark, the Assam CM said he travelled 4,000 km in his yatra incident-free under the protection provided by the Modi government.

On Pegasus allegations, Sarma said the Supreme Court, following an extensive investigation, concluded that there was no evidence of Pegasus.

Responding to Gandhi’s “India’s minorities are unsafe and treated like second-class citizens" statement, the Assam CM said communal violence in India has been the lowest ever and prosperity of minority families the highest ever since May 2014 when the BJP came to power.

Replying to “India is a Union of States modelled after Europe" remark, Sarma said, “Bharat & her Mahajanapadas as a civilisation entity has been in existence thousands of years before even Europe became a political entity, yet we are modelled after them?"

On China and Belt and Road initiative (BRI), Sarma said the BRI is solely responsible for the debt crisis facing several countries today.

Sarma said Rahul Gandhi’s “rich praise" for the Chinese is understandable. Gandhi family is trying to pay off its debts for the donations they took from them, he added.

Commenting on the “manufacturing isn’t conducive in democracy" remark, the Assam CM said manufacturing increased under the Modi government.

On Rahul Gandhi’s claim “Kashmir militants saw him, but he knew they wouldn’t target him", Sarma asked why he did not report this incident to security agencies.

Sarma also accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting Indian jawans.

It’s not much of a surprise considering Gandhi’s earlier foreign trips, too, have ended in bashing the country. Whether in Germany or the UK or Sweden, he has always accused the Modi government of being fascist, not respecting the minorities and crushing the voice of the opposition.

While his speeches get eyeballs and give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a handle to attack him and the Congress, it does put the party in a spot.

