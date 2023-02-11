In a hectic four-day schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing ten public programmes across the country, from Agartala to Mumbai, Lucknow, and Bengaluru.

On Friday, February 10, the Prime Minister embarked on a one-day trip to Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. From Delhi, he travelled to Lucknow to inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. Then he travelled to Mumbai, where he flagged off two Vande Bharat trains and dedicated road projects. Afterwards, he visited Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah’s new campus, before returning to Delhi, covering a distance of over 2,700 km.

On Saturday, PM Modi travelled to poll-bound Tripura and addressed two public meetings in Ambassa and Radhakishorepur. After this, he returned to the national capital, covering a distance of over 3,000 km in one day.

On Sunday, February 12, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate year-long celebrations commemorating 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi. Thereafter, he will proceed to Dausa, Rajasthan to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various highway projects. After addressing two public meetings in Dausa, he will travel to Bengaluru and is expected to reach late at night, covering a total distance of over 1,750 km.

On Monday morning, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. He will then go to Tripura, his second visit to the state within two days, where he will address a public rally in Agartala in the afternoon. Later, he will travel back to Delhi, covering a total distance of over 3,350 km.

In less than 90 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have travelled 10,800 km to address 10 public meetings and launch various development programs for the benefit of citizens.

