'Full-Time, Hands-On Cong Prez': Sonia Gandhi Reinstates Her Role at CWC Meet | Top Quotes

At the key Congress Working Committee meeting on Saturday, Sonia Gandhi has reinstated her position as a “full-time and hands-on Congress President" as she called for unity in the party. Sources also revealed that elections for Congress President will be held in September 2022.

“I am, if you will allow me to say so, a full-time and hands-on Congress president," Gandhi said, which is seen by many as a response to Sibal’s comments last month. Sonia Gandhi also asserted that she has always appreciated frankness and there was no need to speak to her through the media.

Here are top five quotes by one of the most senior party leader:

-“I am, if you will allow me to say so, a full-time and hands-on Congress President….," she said.

- “The entire organization wants a revival of the Congress. But this requires unity and keeping the Party’s interests paramount. Above all, it requires self-control and discipline," said Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in her opening remarks at CWC

- On G-23, she said, “I have always appreciated frankness. There is no need to speak to me through the media. So let us all have a free and honest discussion. But what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the CWC."

- “The shocking incidents at Lakhimpur-Kheri recently betrays the mindset of BJP, how it perceives Kisan Andolan, how it has been dealing with this determined struggle by Kisans to protect their lives & livelihoods," Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said in her opening remarks at CWC.

- “Let me now turn to the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. Our preparedness had always begun a while back. Undoubtedly, we may face chalenges but if we are united, if we are disciplined and if we focus on the party’s interests alone, I am confident that we will do well," said Sonia.

Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress chief ministers Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan, Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh and Charanjit Channi of Punjab attended the meeting.

Senior leaders and G23 leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma were among those present at the meeting at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here.

