'Gandhian Values Becoming Relevant': PM Says Mahatma's Ideas Have Answers to Present Day Challenges

Speaking highly of the relevance of “Gandhian values", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasized that ideas propagated by Mahatma Gandhi have answers for modern day challenges like climate change. PM Modi asserted that his government was inspired by Gandhi to work towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

He addressed the 36th convocation of the Gandhigram Rural Institute in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul, during which he made the remarks. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin among others participated in the convocation.

Reiterating his stand on the importance of Gandhian ideas, the Prime Minister said “Gandhian values are becoming very relevant".

Advertisement

“Whether it is about ending conflicts or the climate crisis, Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas have the answers to many of today’s challenges. As students of the Gandhian way of life, you have a great opportunity to make a big impact," he said.

PM Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi saw khadi as a “tool of self-governance" in villages and inspired by him, the Centre was working towards the country’s ‘Atmarnibharta’, the Prime Minister pointed out. “Khadi had been neglected for a long time. But through the call of ‘from khadi for ration to khadi for fashion’, it has become very popular," and has shown a 300 per cent increase in sales over the last eight years, he said.

“Even global fashion brands were taking to khadi because it is an eco-friendly material," he added. Reiterating the slogan in Tamil, he said, ‘Gramathin aanma, nagarathin vasathi’.

(with PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest Politics News here