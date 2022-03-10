Home » News » Politics » Ganesh Godiyal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Ganesh Godiyal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Ganesh Godiyal of INC in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Ganesh Godiyal has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Updated: March 10, 2022, 07:05 IST

Congress’s Brahmin face Ganesh Godiyal was appointed state president six months ahead of the elections. A two-time MLA from Srinagar, he has been pitted against cabinet minister Dhan Singh in a closely fought poll battle. Srinagar is one of the seats where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting. The Mumbai-based industrialist, Godiyal, joined the Congress two decades ago and since then never looked back. He had also headed Badri Kedar Temple Committee that manages Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines.

SrinagarElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
INC
Ganesh Godiyal
BJP
Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat
AAP
Gajender Singh Chauhan
ABVPA
Ganesh Lal
UKD
Mohan Kala
SP
Subhash Negi
SUCOIC
Sandeep Kumar
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Ganesh Godiyal is 56 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 7.5 crore and total liabilies of Rs 2.7 crore.

