Ganesh Godiyal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Congress’s Brahmin face Ganesh Godiyal was appointed state president six months ahead of the elections. A two-time MLA from Srinagar, he has been pitted against cabinet minister Dhan Singh in a closely fought poll battle. Srinagar is one of the seats where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting. The Mumbai-based industrialist, Godiyal, joined the Congress two decades ago and since then never looked back. He had also headed Badri Kedar Temple Committee that manages Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Ganesh Godiyal is 56 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 7.5 crore and total liabilies of Rs 2.7 crore.

