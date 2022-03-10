Gangoh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Gangoh seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Noman Masood (BSP), Kirat Singh (BJP), Ashok Kumar Saini (INC), Rajveer (IND), Inder Sain (SP), Mausam Ali Rana (ASPKR), Vakar Azhar (BJMP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.96%, which is -2.05% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pradeep Kumar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gangoh results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.7 Gangoh (गंगोह) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Gangoh is part of Kairana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.49%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 370109 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,97,884 were male and 1,72,204 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gangoh in 2019 was: 870 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,63,471 eligible electors, of which 1,92,197 were male,1,65,338 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,17,224 eligible electors, of which 1,74,355 were male, 1,42,869 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Gangoh in 2017 was 480. In 2012, there were 586 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Pradeep Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Nauman Masood of INC by a margin of 38,028 which was 14.78% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 38.64% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pardeep Kumar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Ruder Sain of SP by a margin of 4,023 votes which was 1.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 28.44% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 7 Gangoh Assembly segment of the 2. Kairana Lok Sabha constituency. Pradeep Kumar of BJP won the Kairana Parliament seat defeating Tabassum Begum of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kairana Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Gangoh are: Noman Masood (BSP), Kirat Singh (BJP), Ashok Kumar Saini (INC), Rajveer (IND), Inder Sain (SP), Mausam Ali Rana (ASPKR), Vakar Azhar (BJMP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.96%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.01%, while it was 72.22% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Gangoh went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.7 Gangoh Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 356. In 2012, there were 312 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.7 Gangoh comprises of the following areas of Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Ambehta, 5 Gangoh, Ambehta Nagar Panchayat, Titron Nagar Panchayat and Gangoh NPP of 3 Nakur Tehsil; KC 6 Nanauta and Nanauta Nagar Panchayat of 4 Deoband Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Gangoh constituency, which are: Nakur, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan, Kairana, Thana Bhawan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Karnal district of Haryana.

The total area covered by Gangoh is approximately 619 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gangoh is: 29°45’23.4"N 77°14’07.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gangoh results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.