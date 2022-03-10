Gangotri Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Gangotri seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Vijaypal Singh Sajwan (INC), Mahavir Prasad (CPI), Jasveer Singh (UKD), Suresh Singh Chauhan (BJP), Navneet Uniyal (IND), Ajay Kothiyal (AAP), Vijay Bahuguna (SP), Babu Lal Ghoghiyal (JMBP), Budhi Lal (BSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.54%, which is -1.44% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Gopal Singh Rawat of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gangotri results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.3 Gangotri (गंगोत्री) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. Gangotri is part of Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.23% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.71%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.81%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 86,938 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 44,658 were male and 42,279 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gangotri in 2022 is: 947 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 82,415 eligible electors, of which 42,815 were male,39,600 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 71,433 eligible electors, of which 37,099 were male, 34,334 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gangotri in 2017 was 1,294. In 2012, there were 1,318 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Gopal Singh Rawat of BJP won in this seat defeating Vijaypal Singh Sajwan of INC by a margin of 9,610 which was 17.27% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.15% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vijaipal Singh Sajwan of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Gopal Singh Rawat of BJP by a margin of 7,023 votes which was 13.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.13% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 3 Gangotri Assembly segment of the 1. Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah of BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Pritam Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.54%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.98%, while it was 70.78% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Gangotri went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.3 Gangotri Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 165. In 2012, there were 154 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.3 Gangotri comprises of the following areas of Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand: 6-Bhatwari Tehsil; Panchayats 46-Barethi, 47-Matli, 48-Nakuri (Barsali), 49- Beerpur (Dunda) of 1-Dunda KC and KC 2-Bhatwari (Dhanari) of 4-Dunda Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Gangotri constituency, which are: Badrinath, Kedarnath, Ghanshali, Pratapnagar, Yamunotri, Purola. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Kinnaur district of Himchal Pradesh.

The total area covered by Gangotri is approximately 4451 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gangotri is: 30°59’49.9"N 78°46’03.7"E.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.