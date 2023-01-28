Gangsters, Hardcore Criminals Have Access to Relief but Not My Husband: Navjot Sidhu's Wife

Jailed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Saturday said gangsters and hardcore criminals can have access to relief of the government policies but her husband is denied any such measure.

The former cricketer is serving a yearlong sentence in Patiala central prison in a 1988 road rage death case. “Gangsters, drug lords, hardcore criminals, rapists can get bail and have access to relief by govt policies but a truthful, honest person suffering for a crime he has not committed is devoid of justice and relief given by the centre. GOD please bless those who have forgotten YOU," she wrote on Twitter.

Several Punjab Congress leaders, including former Punjab Congress chief Shamsher Singh Dullo, had on Thursday lambasted the AAP government for not releasing Sidhu prematurely from the Patiala prison.

The family members and his supporters were earlier expecting that Sidhu could be among prisoners who might be given special remission on the Republic Day.

Dullo had said that special remission is granted to certain prisoners with good behaviour by the states on January 26 and August 15.

He had even claimed that Sidhu’s name figured in the list of 51 prisoners who were eligible for early release on the occasion of Republic Day.

On May 20 last year, Sidhu, the former Punjab Congress chief, was jailed following his surrender before a court in Patiala after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court.

The top court had in its order said any sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

Though SC had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of “voluntarily causing hurt" to the man, it had spared him a jail term and imposed on him a fine of Rs 1,000.

