Garautha Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Garautha seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Arun Kumar (IND), Deep Narayan Singh (Deepak Yadav) (SP), Jawahar Lal Rajput (BJP), Neha (INC), Bira Singh (BSP), Gauri Shankar Bidua (KRPA), Pushpendra Lodha Chandar (AAP), Poonam Singh (ABSP), Rajendra Pal (JAP), Krishna Kumar (IND), Gyadeen (IND), Pushpendra Singh (IND), Prem Kumari Khangar (IND), Manvendra Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.89%, which is -0.66% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Jawahar Lal Rajpoot of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.225 Garautha (गरौथा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bundelkhand region and Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh. Garautha is part of Jalaun Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.46% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.05%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 384731 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,11,309 were male and 1,73,412 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Garautha in 2019 was: 821 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,56,165 eligible electors, of which 1,82,484 were male,1,56,216 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,14,212 eligible electors, of which 1,71,022 were male, 1,43,186 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Garautha in 2017 was 85. In 2012, there were 32 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Jawahar Lal Rajpoot of BJP won in this seat defeating Deep Narayan Singh (Deepak Yadav) of SP by a margin of 15,831 which was 6.92% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.81% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Deepnarayan Singh (Deepak Yadav) of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Devesh Kumar Paliwal (Kukku Bhaiya) of BSP by a margin of 15,798 votes which was 7.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 33.72% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 225 Garautha Assembly segment of the 45. Jalaun Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Sharma of BJP won the Jalaun Parliament seat defeating Shyam Sundar Singh of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jalaun Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Garautha are: Arun Kumar (IND), Deep Narayan Singh (Deepak Yadav) (SP), Jawahar Lal Rajput (BJP), Neha (INC), Bira Singh (BSP), Gauri Shankar Bidua (KRPA), Pushpendra Lodha Chandar (AAP), Poonam Singh (ABSP), Rajendra Pal (JAP), Krishna Kumar (IND), Gyadeen (IND), Pushpendra Singh (IND), Prem Kumari Khangar (IND), Manvendra Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.89%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.55%, while it was 66.11% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Garautha went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.225 Garautha Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 382. In 2012, there were 368 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.225 Garautha comprises of the following areas of Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Garautha Tehsil; KCs 1 Moth, 3 Samthar, 4 Poonch, 5 Shahjhanpur, Moth Nagar Panchayat and Samthar Municipal Board of 1 Moth. Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Garautha constituency, which are: Madhaugarh, Orai, Rath, Charkhari, Mauranipur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Datia and Bhind districts of Madhya Pradesh..

The total area covered by Garautha is approximately 1776 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Garautha is: 25°41’37.0"N 79°06’55.1"E.

