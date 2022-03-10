Garhshankar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : INC leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Garhshankar seat in Punjab. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Nimisha Mehta (BJP), Avtar Singh (IND), Amarpreet Singh Lally (INC), Surinder Singh Heer (SAD), Jai Krishan (AAP), Mohinder Kumar (CPM), Iqbal Singh (SHQP), Darshan Singh (VPOI), Gonny Khabra (IND), Jaswant Singh (IND), Jang Bahadur Singh (IND), Mohan Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.4%, which is -4.79% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Jai Krishan of AAP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.45 Garhshankar (गढ़शंकर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. Garhshankar is part of Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 38.62% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 175287 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 83,990 were male and 91,290 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Garhshankar in 2022 is: 1,087 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,04,931 eligible electors, of which 88,600 were male,81,007 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,52,255 eligible electors, of which 79,290 were male, 72,965 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Garhshankar in 2017 was 1,201. In 2012, there were 613 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Jai Krishan of AAP won in this seat defeating Surinder Singh Heer of SAD by a margin of 1,650 which was 1.31% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 33.2% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Surinder Singh Bhulewal Rathan of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Lov Kumar Goldy of INC by a margin of 6,293 votes which was 5.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 41.96% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 45 Garhshankar Assembly segment of the 6. Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Manish Tewari of INC won the Anandpur Sahib Parliament seat defeating Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Anandpur Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Garhshankar are: Nimisha Mehta (BJP), Avtar Singh (IND), Amarpreet Singh Lally (INC), Surinder Singh Heer (SAD), Jai Krishan (AAP), Mohinder Kumar (CPM), Iqbal Singh (SHQP), Darshan Singh (VPOI), Gonny Khabra (IND), Jaswant Singh (IND), Jang Bahadur Singh (IND), Mohan Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.4%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.19%, while it was 74.87% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Garhshankar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.45 Garhshankar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 227. In 2012, there were 193 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.45 Garhshankar comprises of the following areas of Hoshiarpur district of Punjab: KCs Garhshankar, Binewal, Samundra, Satnaur, Saila Khurd, Mahilpur, Mahilpur (Nagar Panchayat) and Garhshankar (Municipal Council) of Garhshankar Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Garhshankar constituency, which are: Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar, Balachaur, Nawan Shahr, Banga, Chabbewal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Una district of Himachal Pradesh.

The total area covered by Garhshankar is approximately 435 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Garhshankar is: 31°15’45.7"N 76°08’49.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Garhshankar results.

