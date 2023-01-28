Garo Hills Congress Wing Up in Arms Against Party Leadership, Threatens Mass Resignation if 24-hr Deadline Not Met

The Garo Hills Congress youth wing has threatened ‘Mass Resignation,’ if their 24-hour deadline to replace candidates is not met.

Angered over the manner in which party tickets were distributed to the candidates for the upcoming elections on February 27th, the Garo Hills Congress youth wing on Friday burnt the effigies of Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee President Vincent H Pala, Party leader Deborah C Marak, new joiner Saleng A Sangma and Billykid A Sangma.

Expressing resentment over the allotment of tickets in a few constituencies where Congress loyalists were ignored and new joiners given party tickets, the Garo Hills Congress youth wing is up in arms against the party’s leadership.

This is perhaps the rarest of rare occasions for Congress as its youth wing vehemently opposes the candidature of a few when the AICC has given already its nod.

According to the youth congress, the Congress announced its first list of candidates on Wednesday, and legitimate party members who requested for tickets were ignored and the selection process was in favor of entrants from other parties.

Robert Sangma youth Congress general secretary said, “The selection of the candidates was wrong, these were out of the ideology from the Congress party, if such things continue to happen we will take some big action like today we burnt the effigies and after two-three days we will have mass resignation if they (Congress leadership) fails to adhere to our demands."

“We gave them a 24-hour deadline," he said.

The Youth Congress leader said, “These candidates just joined the party to get the tickets at the last minute. What about the party loyalists?"

