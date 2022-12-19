Home » News » Politics » Ashok Gehlot Slashes LPG Cylinder Price to Rs 500 for BPL Families Months Before Rajasthan Polls

Ashok Gehlot Slashes LPG Cylinder Price to Rs 500 for BPL Families Months Before Rajasthan Polls

Stating that the issue of price rise is "serious", Gehlot said Ujjwala Scheme beneficiaries as well as those under BPL will get 12 LPG cylinders in a year at Rs 500

New Delhi, India

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot. (Image: @Ashok Gehlot/Twitter)
Rajasthan government has announced to give 12 gas cylinders in a year at Rs 500 each to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and Ujjwala Scheme beneficiaries after April 1 next year. The announcement by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot comes as the state gets ready for Assembly elections in 2023.

Speaking at an event in Alwar in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Gehlot said that the issue of price rise is serious. “We will give 12 gas cylinders in a year at Rs 500 each to BPL families after April 1 next year. No one should remain deprived of benefits of government welfare schemes," he added, as reported by ANI.

“I’m prepping for the budget next month… Right now, I want to say only one thing. Under the Ujjwala Scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing the poor with LPG connections and gas ovens. But the cylinder remains empty. Because the rates are now between Rs 400 and Rs 1,040," Gehlot was quoted as saying by NDTV.

