Gauriganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Gauriganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Chandra Prakash Mishra Matiyari (BJP), Fateh Bahadur (INC), Rakesh Pratap Singh (SP), Ramlakhan (BSP), Chaudhary Nafees Ahamad (JDL), Shiv Prasad (AAP), Mohd. Hasan Lahri (LKD), Sarita (IND), Hari Baksh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.82%, which is -2.1% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rakesh Pratap Singh of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.185 Gauriganj (गौरीगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. Gauriganj is part of Amethi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.4% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 366873 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,96,850 were male and 1,69,992 female and 31 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gauriganj in 2019 was: 864 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,24,805 eligible electors, of which 1,77,028 were male,1,58,686 female and 31 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,09,472 eligible electors, of which 1,64,245 were male, 1,45,216 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gauriganj in 2017 was 404. In 2012, there were 333 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rakesh Pratap Singh of SP won in this seat defeating Mohammad Nayeem of INC by a margin of 26,419 which was 13.14% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 38.75% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rakesh Pratap Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mohammad Nayeem of INC by a margin of 503 votes which was 0.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 24.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 185 Gauriganj Assembly segment of the 37. Amethi Lok Sabha constituency. Smriti Irani of BJP won the Amethi Parliament seat defeating Rahul Gandhi of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Amethi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 20 contestants in the fray for this seat and 23 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Gauriganj are: Chandra Prakash Mishra Matiyari (BJP), Fateh Bahadur (INC), Rakesh Pratap Singh (SP), Ramlakhan (BSP), Chaudhary Nafees Ahamad (JDL), Shiv Prasad (AAP), Mohd. Hasan Lahri (LKD), Sarita (IND), Hari Baksh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.82%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.92%, while it was 58.76% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Gauriganj went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.185 Gauriganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 352. In 2012, there were 317 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.185 Gauriganj comprises of the following areas of Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Shahgarh, 3 Itauza Paschim, 4 Gauriganj, Panchayats 1 Goriabad, 2 Jamo, 4 Balbhdrapur, 5 Katari, 6 Reshi, 7 Shukhibajgarh, 8 Ramgarhi, 9 Umradeeh, 10 Gaura, 12 Mawai, 15 Biripur and 20 Poorechitai of 1 Jamo KC of 2 Gauriganj Tehsil; KC 3 Mushafirkhana and Musafirkhana Nagar Panchayat of 1 Musafirkhana Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Gauriganj constituency, which are: Jagdishpur, Tiloi, Isauli, Amethi, Rampur Khas, Salon. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Gauriganj is approximately 637 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gauriganj is: 26°16’32.9"N 81°43’04.4"E.

