'Generation Gap', Internal Tussle & Rift With IPAC Haunt TMC After Poll List Confusion. What Next for Party?

Internal differences in the Trinamool Congress, and differences between the party and IPAC seem to be increasing, after confusion began with an upload of the purported list of the party’s municipal candidates for the civic elections.

Political commentators say that this is because there seems to be rising difference between party seniors and party National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The miscommunication with the uploaded TMC list is the fallout of this issue, since Abhishek Banerjee was instrumental in bringing Prashant Kishore, and now, differences are also arising between IPAC and the TMC, they say.

The Opposition is taking cue from BJP leader Amit Malviya’s tweet, which said, “Mamata Banerjee has stepped in to sever ties with I-PAC in Bengal and other states, where it was helping the TMC. I-PAC was Abhishek Banerjee’s brainchild and initiative to reinvent and expand the TMC. This is another Mamata move to cut down her ambitious nephew. The feud grows."

Now, various questions are coming out of the situation; whether there is now a difference between IPAC and Mamata Banerjee, or is there a difference within the party?

The entire issue started with the upload of the TMC list of 107 candidates for the municipal polls. A section of senior leaders have blamed IPAC that without their ratification, a fake list was uploaded from the AITC handler.

On the other hand, IPAC has clearly stated that they never owned digital platform of TMC.

There are also reports of differences between a section of senior leaders and Abhishek Banerjee. The confusion over who uploaded the list also show miscommunication within the party.

After the TMC’s 2021 win in the assembly elections, Abhishek Banerjee became the National General Secretary of the party. However, a section of senior leaders were not happy with his increasing power in the party. Abhishek was instrumental in implementing the ‘one man one post’ policy in the party, which was disliked by seniors.

During the Ganga Sagar Mela, Abhishek took a different stand from the government, after which Kalyan Banerjee openly criticised him, as well. Abhishek Banerjee showed that by strict measures, he had reduced Covid numbers in his constituency, which was also criticised by Kalyan Banerjee. This started an on and off war between senior and juniors in the party.

These are teething problems between two generations, as Mamata Banerjee wants juniors to get the command gradually, and Abhishek wants to take the responsibility according to his way.

Party Secretary General Partha Chatterjee is expected to meet media today with new list of candidate, and what will happen remains to be seen. Amidst all this, TMC’s relation with IPAC also depends on how the relationship between Abhishek and the seniors stays.

