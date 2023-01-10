​#GetOutRavi Posters Take Over Chennai Walls Amid Guv-DMK Govt Stand-off Over Assembly Remarks

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi’s omission of a few portions of the draft prepared by the government during his address at the state assembly triggered an explosive row between the ruling DMK and the Raj Bhavan and “#GetoutRavi" posters, prominently featuring Chief Minister M K Stalin to surface in some parts of the city on Tuesday.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Governor’s address marked the beginning of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly’s first session of the year. In his address, the Governor, who took the government’s policy justifications, avoided using terms like the Dravidian model, women empowerment, Anna, or Periyar or any other prominent leaders, including E.V. Ramaswamy (Periyar), Dr BR Ambedkar and former chief minister, Kumaraswami Kamraj in his speech and skipped the portion that stated ‘All state languages should be accorded the official language status’.

Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the act, proposed a resolution to strike the Governor’s words from the House notes and called to declare only the prepared text of the Governor’s address tabled in the House as valid. During Stalin’s speech, the Governor stepped down from his seat and walked out of the House.

The incident emerged as a hot topic in the Tamil Nadu political arena on Monday, and “#GetOutRavi" trended on Twitter, with many calling for the ouster of Ravi. The Governor’s actions have been denounced as illegal by numerous political parties in the state. Moreover, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and CPI (M) have announced a blockade of the Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, “#GetoutRavi" posters surfaced at several locations in Chennai, prominently in Anna Salai, Gemini Overpass, and Anna Arivalayam neighbourhood. The poster featuring the Chief Minister mentions the Twitter No.1 trending #GetOutRavi hashtag.

Subsequently, Chief Minister Stalin, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Dayanidhi Maran, Chennai DMK West Secretary Chitrarasu, and Madras High Court Advocate Hemanth Annadurai are all identified on the posters along with their names and images.

