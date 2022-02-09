‘Ghar Ka Mamla Hai, Taang Mat Adaao’: Owaisi’s Response to Pakistan Over Hijab Row

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday sent out a strong message to Pakistan, asking it to get its own house in order before commenting on India’s internal matters.

“Malala was attacked in Pakistan and she had to leave Pakistan. Pakistan constitution doesn’t allow a non-Muslim to become PM. My advice to Pakistan is, idhar mat dekho … udhar hi dekho (don’t look this side, look at your own country)," Owaisi said during a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh.

“You have many problems in your country. Look at those problems. Look at Baloch. India is our country and this is our internal affair. Don’t poke your nose into our problems, you will be hurt," he added.

His comments came after several Pakistan ministers commented on the ongoing hijab row.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India is violating the fundamental right of Muslim women by barring them from wearing hijab in educational institutions. Qureshi called the move oppressive and alleged that Muslim girls were being “terrorised" and the move was part of India’s plan of “ghettoisation of Muslims".

“Depriving Muslim girls of an education is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. To deny anyone this fundamental right & terrorise them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive. World must realise this is part of Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims," he said.

On Tuesday, protests erupted at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Karnataka’s Udupi after a large group of students wearing saffron stoles and headgears raised slogans in the college campus while hijab-clad Muslim girls were staging a protest demanding justice. Tension prevailed at some educational institutions in Udupi, Shivamogga and Bagalkote, forcing the police and authorities to intervene.

Some students even tried hoisting a saffron flag at the college premises in Shivamogga. Protests by students were also reported at educational institutions in districts of Vijayapura, Gadag, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere and Chitradurga.

