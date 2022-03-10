Ghaziabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Ghaziabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sushant Goyal (INC), Rakesh Suri (RTORP), Atul Garg (BJP), Vishal Verma (SP), Ashutosh Gupta (IND), Rajnish Kumar Thakur (IND), Rani Dev Shree (IND), Pradeep Kumar Pathak (SBSPSP), Krishan Kumar (BSP), Naresh Kumar (RSP), Pintu Singh (IND), Nimit (AAP), Amit Sharma (IND), Sudhir Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 51.77%, which is -1.5% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Atul Garg of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ghaziabad results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.56 Ghaziabad (गाज़ियाबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Ghaziabad is part of Ghaziabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.38% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 491379 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,76,040 were male and 2,15,317 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ghaziabad in 2019 was: 780 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,43,850 eligible electors, of which 2,37,046 were male,1,87,019 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,35,260 eligible electors, of which 1,88,750 were male, 1,46,510 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ghaziabad in 2017 was 158. In 2012, there were 89 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Atul Garg of BJP won in this seat defeating Suresh Bansal of BSP by a margin of 70,505 which was 31.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.99% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Suresh Bansal of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Atul Garg of BJP by a margin of 12,121 votes which was 6.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 35.57% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 56 Ghaziabad Assembly segment of the 12. Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency. Vijay Kumar Singh of BJP won the Ghaziabad Parliament seat defeating Suresh Bansal of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ghaziabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 51.77%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 53.27%, while it was 54.08% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ghaziabad went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.56 Ghaziabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 416. In 2012, there were 328 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.56 Ghaziabad comprises of the following areas of Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh: Ward Nos. 2 to 6,10, 11, 15, 17, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 35, 36, 37, 42, 44, 46, 48, 52, 53, 57 and 59 in Ghaziabad (Municipal Corporation) of 2 Ghaziabad Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Ghaziabad constituency, which are: Sahibabad, Modi Nagar, Noida. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Delhi.

The total area covered by Ghaziabad is approximately 39 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ghaziabad is: 28°39’16.9"N 77°25’42.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ghaziabad results.

