Ghosi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Ghosi seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Dara Singh Chauhan (SP), Priyanka (INC), Vasim Ekbal Alias Chunnu (BSP), Vijay Kumar Rajbhar (BJP), Deenanath (VIP), Pankaj Kumar (AAP), Fuzail Ahmad (PEP), Vikram Chauhan (JDU), Hridyanarayan Rai (WJP), Kishundev Chauhan (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.87%, which is -2.04% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Fagu Chauhan of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ghosi results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.354 Ghosi (घोसी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Mau district of Uttar Pradesh. Ghosi is part of Ghosi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.82% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,20,438 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,75,032 were male and 1,45,390 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ghosi in 2019 was: 831 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,47,607 eligible electors, of which 2,23,910 were male,1,86,412 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,67,099 eligible electors, of which 2,00,363 were male, 1,66,695 female and 41 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ghosi in 2017 was 514. In 2012, there were 583 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Fagu Chauhan of BJP won in this seat defeating Abbas Ansari of BSP by a margin of 7,003 which was 2.9% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 36.54% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sudhakar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Fagu Chauhan of BSP by a margin of 15,544 votes which was 7.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 35.48% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 354 Ghosi Assembly segment of the 70. Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency. Atul Kumar Singh of BSP won the Ghosi Parliament seat defeating Harinarayan of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ghosi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.87%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.91%, while it was 56.59% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ghosi went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.354 Ghosi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 409. In 2012, there were 359 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.354 Ghosi comprises of the following areas of Mau district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 3 Ghosi, Panchayats 27–Bojhi, 30 Chandrapar, 31 Punapar, 32 Peuwatal, 33 Rampur, 34 Shohad, 39 Bhira, 40 Banagawan, 41 Dharauli, 42 Pideuth Singhpur, 43 Pakripur, 44 Ahemadpur Asana, 45 Baniapar Saiyad, 46 Bhikharipur, 47 Nadwakhas, 48 Jamdih, 49 Kalupar, 50 Akolhi Mubarkpur of 2 Amila KC, Amila Nagar Panchayat and Ghosi Nagar Panchayat of 1 Ghosi Tehsil; KC 3 Koiriapar, Panchayats 55 Kandheri, 56 Bhadsamanopur, 57 Dandikhas, 58 Indara (First), 59 Indara (Second), 60 Lilari Bharauli, 61 Jaisinghpur, 62 Alinagar, 63 Adari, 64 Kasara, 65 Mahuwar Basgitia, 66 Para Mubarkpur, 67 Garthauli, 68 Shahpur, 69 Kopaganj, 70 Saharoj, 71 Khukhundwa, 72 Bara, 73 Lairodonwar of 4 Kopaganj KC, Kopaganj Nagar Panchayat and Adari Nagar Panchayat of 3 Mau Nath Bhanjan Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Ghosi constituency, which are: Sagri, Madhuban, Belthara Road, Mau, Muhammadabad- Gohna. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Ghosi is approximately 417 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ghosi is: 26°04’00.1"N 83°32’52.4"E.

