Ghulam Nabi Azad-led DAP Opposes Jammu Admn's Order to Give Voting Rights to Non-locals in J&K

Former Congress leader and Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday opposed the Jammu administration’s order on facilitating the registration of new voters who are from outside the union territory. Addressing a meeting of party delegates in Anantnag, he said that if tehsildars in Jammu were empowered to issue certificates to non-locals, it should not mean that such people would be able to vote later.

He said that the right to vote in the union territory should belong only to its residents and if any action is taken against it, it will be totally opposed.

Responding to News18 on a question about making tehsildars competent of issuing certificates in Jammu in favor of temporary residents, Azad said that issuing certificates should not necessarily mean voting rights to persons who are non-residents of Jammu Kashmir.

Advertisement

In order to strengthen the recently formed DAP at the grass root level and convey the party agenda to the people, Azad said that provincial, district and zonal level committees are being formed in the DAP. He added that it is not the case that only those who were previously in the Congress will join DAP, but the party should have more people who are young politicians.

He said that the reservation of women will be ensured along with laborers, farmers and cultivators so that DAP emerges as a major political party representing every class in the future.

Azad said that he wants to stay away from the “politics of lies and deception" and will continue to put efforts to further strengthen the DAP and to serve the people of Jammu Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Jammu has withdrawn the notification which authorised all tehsildars to issue certificates of residence to people residing in Jammu “for more than one year", as per news agency ANI.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here