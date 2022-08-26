Ghulam Nabi Azad Quits Congress LIVE Updates: Contents of Letter ‘Not Factual’, Says Jairam Ramesh; Party Calls Resignation ‘Unfortunate’

Ghulam Nabi Azad Quits Congress LIVE Updates: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen a series of leaders leave it. Read More
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said Ghulam Nabi Azad was on several posts over the last 42 years, and no one expected such a letter from him. “Sonia ji is in US for checkup and you are releasing a letter - this is not good," he said, adding that Azad was sycophant himself during the time of Sanjay Gandhi.
In a scathing letter, Azad blamed Rahul Gandhi for the destruction of the party and has alleged that proxies are propped up for the president’s post, who will only be a mere puppet. “Unfortunately, the situation in the Congress party has reached such a point of no return that now proxies are being propped up to take over the leadership of the party. This experiment is doomed to fail because the party has been so comprehensively destroyed that the situation has become irretrievable. Moreover, the ‘chosen one’ would be nothing more than a puppet on a string." Read the full letter here.
“Ghulam Nabi Azad was very senior leader of congress, we have seen his letter. When all congress workers are busy in preparation of Bharat Jodo Yatra and Protest against the central government, we were expecting that Ghulam Nabi Azad would be helping congress in these protests, but its very unfortunate that he resigned from party," said Congress leader Ajay Maken.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in his resignation letter has accused the CWC members of humiliating him after the G-23 leaders wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi. “The only crime committed by the 23 senior leaders who wrote that letter out of concern for the party is that they pointed out both the reasons for the weaknesses in the party and the remedies thereof. Unfortunately, instead of taking those views on board in a constructive and cooperative manner we were abused, humiliated, insulted and vilified in an specially summoned meeting of the extended CWC meeting," he said.
“In the August of 2020 when I and 22 other senior colleagues, including former Union Ministers and Chief Ministers wrote to you to flag the abysmal drift in the party the “coterie" chose to unleash its sycophants on us and got us attacked, vilified and humiliated in the most crude manner possible," he added.
The veteran leader alleged that on the directions of the coterie that runs the AICC today his mock funeral procession was taken out in Jammu and those who committed this indiscipline were feted in Delhi by the General Secretaries of the AICC and Rahul Gandhi personally.
Assam CM Himanta Sarma told CNN-News18 that the letter Ghulam Nabi has written is similar to the letter he wrote in 2015. “Rahul is immature and unpractical. Srimati Sonia Gandhi is not taking care of party but only promoting her son." Sarma said that people loyal to party deserting one after one.
“In 2015 I predicted only Gandhis will remain in Congress. All Congress feels the same off the record. He doesn’t have what it takes to lead a big party," said CM Sarma, adding that only Gandhis will remain in the party and “this is good for BJP."
After dismal performances in Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections in recent years, Congress is witnessing a resignation spree with its young and popular leaders switching sides for better opportunities and positions. Some of the turncoats are now serving either as ministers or MPs in the parties they have joined. 30-year-old Jaiveer Shergill is the latest name who have quit the party, saying the decision-making is influenced by “certain coterie", an issue ailing the Congress party for far long and has been raised by several party leaders in the past. However, Shergill refrained from commenting on his future course of action. SEE LIST HERE
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in his resignation letter has blamed the tearing of ordinance by Rahul Gandhi in September 2013 as a ‘reason for the defeat of the party’. “One of the most glaring examples of this immaturity was the tearing up of a government ordinance in the full glare of the media by Shri Rahul Gandhi. The said ordinance was incubated in the Congress Core Group and subsequently unanimously approved by the Union Cabinet presided over by the Prime Minister of India and duly approved even by the President of India. This ‘childish’ behavior completely subverted the authority of the Prime Minister and Government of India."
He alleged that this one single action more than anything else contributed significantly to the defeat of the UPA government in 2014 that was at the receiving end of a campaign of “calumny and insinuation from a combination of the forces of the right wing and certain unscrupulous corporate interests".
Former Congress leader Ashwani Kumar said, “His resignation is unfortunate. It’s a sad day for the Congress party & for the democracy of country. Despite it, the party refuses to change & that is why you see senior leaders leave because they feel alienated, humiliated & insulted."
The Congress on Friday called senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation “unfortunate" and termed the timing “awful", saying it has come at a time when the party is engaged in combating the BJP on various issues. “Ghulam Nabi Azad was a senior leader of the Congress. It is saddening that when the party fighting against inflation and polarisation, he decided to quit."
“It is most unfortunate and regrettable that this has happened when the entire organisation is engaged in combating the BJP on issues of price rise and unemployment," the Congress said. Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also questioned the contents of the letter written by Azad. “Contents of the letter is not factual, timing is awful," he said.
Before correcting someone else, the Congress shall correct itself first, former Congress leader Ashwani Kumar said. “Theoretical introspection is over, Congress needs to do something different," he said, adding the party must restore its credibility first before being the moral centre for the nation.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore called Azad’s resignation “very unfortunate" at a time when “Rahul ji is going to start a historic padyatra for Bharat jodo." Tagore also said the way Azad has attacked Congress leadership is very unfortunate. “How can he blame Rahul Gandhi? He was president for only 2 years from 2017-2019. He (Azad) was minister for many years in congress. He himself was the part of every decisions so blaming Rahul Gandhi is completely wrong," Tagore told CNN-News18
In a scathing letter, Azad — a member of the G-23 dissidents group who had written to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 calling for a complete overhaul of the organisation and a full-time and visible leadership — said Sonia Gandhi was just a nominal figurehead while all important decisions were taken by Rahul Gandhi “or rather worse his security guards and PAs". Accusing Rahul Gandhi of “demolishing the entire consultative mechanism in the party which existed pre-2013, all senior and experienced leaders were side-lined, new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the party". Read more.
Former Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill the letter speaks loudly of sentiments of thousands of well-meaning Congress workers who are troubled by this ‘Darbari’ culture.
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said, “Must not be getting respect, love showered upon him earlier. Congress was taken aback when 32 leaders wrote letter. But it’s happened before, Congress came back stronger. Country needs strong opposition."
In his resignation letter, Azad said that he was tendering his resignation with a “heavy" heart. He said that before starting ‘Bharat Jodo’, the Congress should have started the ‘Congress Jodo’. Azad said that he has severed all ties with the Congress.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday described Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation from the Congress as a body blow to the party, saying it was “sad" and “scary" to see the grand old party implode. “Long rumoured to be in the offing but a body blow to the Congress none the less. Perhaps the senior most leader to quit the party in recent times, his resignation letter makes for very painful reading," he tweeted.
The Congress, he said, has lost both the will and the ability under tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India, Azad, who is part of the G-23 group seeking change in party, said.
Before starting a ‘Bharat jodo yatra’, the leadership should have undertaken a ‘Congress jodo yatra’, the veteran leader said in his letter.
The 23 leaders who wrote to point out weaknesses in the party were abused, insulted, humiliated, vilified, Azad said. At no place have elections been held at any level of organisation, he added while announcing his resignation from the Congress.
The situation in the Congress, he said, has reached a point of no return and now “proxies” are being propped to take over leadership of the party, he said. Holding the leadership squarely responsible for perpetrating “giant fraud” on the party, Azad said handpicked lieutenants of the AICC were coerced to sign on lists prepared by coterie that runs the organisation.
