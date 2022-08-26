Ghulam Nabi Azad Quits Congress LIVE Updates: Contents of Letter ‘Not Factual’, Says Jairam Ramesh; Party Calls Resignation ‘Unfortunate’

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in his resignation letter has accused the CWC members of humiliating him after the G-23 leaders wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi. “The only crime committed by the 23 senior leaders who wrote that letter out of concern for the party is that they pointed out both the reasons for the weaknesses in the party and the remedies thereof. Unfortunately, instead of taking those views on board in a constructive and cooperative manner we were abused, humiliated, insulted and vilified in an specially summoned meeting of the extended CWC meeting," he said.

“In the August of 2020 when I and 22 other senior colleagues, including former Union Ministers and Chief Ministers wrote to you to flag the abysmal drift in the party the “coterie" chose to unleash its sycophants on us and got us attacked, vilified and humiliated in the most crude manner possible," he added.

The veteran leader alleged that on the directions of the coterie that runs the AICC today his mock funeral procession was taken out in Jammu and those who committed this indiscipline were feted in Delhi by the General Secretaries of the AICC and Rahul Gandhi personally.