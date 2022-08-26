Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Exit a Setback for Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, Says PL Punia

The exit of Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the seniormost leaders of the Congress, is a setback for the party in Jammu and Kashmir, said senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia.

He said that Azad was a very senior leader of Congress and there was nothing to agree or disagree with the reasons cited by him for resigning.

Speaking to News18 in Barabanki on Friday, Punia said, “The situation would have been different if Azad would have been nominated for Rajya Sabha. In such a case, he would not have tendered his resignation. He has been a two-time CM of J&K and it cannot be denied that there will be a setback for the Congress after his resignation."

Azad sent his five-page resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday. In his resignation letter, Azad has said that he is ending all his ties with the Congress.

Recently, he quit as the head of the Jammu and Kashmir Campaign Committee after being nominated by the party.

On the other hand, some senior Congress leaders have also resigned from the primary membership of the Congress in support of Azad.

In Jammu and Kashmir, five former MLAs resigned on Friday. All of them had won the election on a Congress ticket in 2014. Along with these five former MLAs and ministers, former minister RS Chib, former minister Jugal Kishore Sharma and general secretary Ashwini Handa have also tendered their resignations.

