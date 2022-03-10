Gidderbaha Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Gidderbaha seat in Punjab. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (INC), Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon (SAD), Pritpal Sharma (AAP), Om Parkash (PKD), Om Parkash (PLC), Kuldeep Singh (BJMP), Gurjinder Singh (MLPOIRF), Amandeep Singh (IND), Shivji Singh (IND), Hardeep Singh (IND), Gurpreet Singh Kotli (IND), Vikramjit Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 84.93%, which is -4.09% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Amrinder Singh @ Raja Warring of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gidderbaha results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.84 Gidderbaha (Giddarbaha) (गिद्दरबाहा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab. Gidderbaha is part of Faridkot Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.42% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.81%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 167228 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 80,093 were male and 87,125 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gidderbaha in 2022 is: 1,088 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,57,685 eligible electors, of which 82,261 were male,74,180 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,40,471 eligible electors, of which 74,322 were male, 66,149 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gidderbaha in 2017 was 574. In 2012, there were 340 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Amrinder Singh @ Raja Warring of INC won in this seat defeating Hardeep Singh @ Dimpy Dhillon of SAD by a margin of 16,212 which was 11.64% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 45.61% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Sant Singh Brar of SAD by a margin of 13,652 votes which was 10.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.4% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 84 Gidderbaha Assembly segment of the 9. Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD won the Faridkot Parliament seat defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Faridkot Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Gidderbaha are: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (INC), Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon (SAD), Pritpal Sharma (AAP), Om Parkash (PKD), Om Parkash (PLC), Kuldeep Singh (BJMP), Gurjinder Singh (MLPOIRF), Amandeep Singh (IND), Shivji Singh (IND), Hardeep Singh (IND), Gurpreet Singh Kotli (IND), Vikramjit Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.93%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 89.02%, while it was 88.74% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Gidderbaha went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.84 Gidderbaha Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 162. In 2012, there were 146 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.84 Gidderbaha comprises of the following areas of Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab: MC Gidderbaha; KCs Doda, Bhaliana; Panchayats Giljewala, Khunan Khurd, Chhatteana, Gidderbaha 1 and 2, Husnar, Gurusar, Badian, Bhundar of Gidderbaha KC of Gidderbaha Tehsil; Panchayats Harike Kalan 1 and 2 of KC Thande Wala of Muktsar Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Gidderbaha constituency, which are: Kotkapura, Jaitu, Bhucho Mandi, Bathinda Rural, Lambi, Malout, Muktsar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Gidderbaha is approximately 583 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gidderbaha is: 30°19’31.1"N 74°39’04.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gidderbaha results.

