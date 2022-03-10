Gill Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Gill seat in Punjab. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Jiwan Singh Sangowal (AAP), Sucha Ram Ladhar (BJP), Darshan Singh Shivalik (SAD), Kuldeep Singh Vaid (Bulara) (INC), Balbir Singh Alamgir (CPM), Gagandeep Alias Sunny Kainth (LIP), Jaswinder Singh (BJMP), Dr. Brijesh Bangar (PPOID), Rajinder Singh Singhpura (IND), Rajeev Kumar Lovely (IND), Darshan Singh (ALPU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.07%, which is -8.71% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kuldeep Singh Vaid(Bulara) of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.66 Gill (गिल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Ludhiana district of Punjab. Gill is part of Ludhiana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 38.89% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.2%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 273104 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,28,372 were male and 1,44,723 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gill in 2022 is: 1,127 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,82,228 eligible electors, of which 1,27,582 were male,1,11,564 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,529 eligible electors, of which 1,03,792 were male, 90,737 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gill in 2017 was 726. In 2012, there were 198 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Kuldeep Singh Vaid(Bulara) of INC won in this seat defeating Jiwan Singh Sangowal of AAP by a margin of 8,641 which was 4.77% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 37.48% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Darshan Singh Shivalik of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Malkiat Singh Dakha of INC by a margin of 5,317 votes which was 3.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 46.48% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LIP got the most number of votes in the 66 Gill Assembly segment of the 7. Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency. Ravneet Singh Bittu of INC won the Ludhiana Parliament seat defeating Simarjeet Singh Bains of LIP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Ludhiana Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Gill are: Jiwan Singh Sangowal (AAP), Sucha Ram Ladhar (BJP), Darshan Singh Shivalik (SAD), Kuldeep Singh Vaid (Bulara) (INC), Balbir Singh Alamgir (CPM), Gagandeep Alias Sunny Kainth (LIP), Jaswinder Singh (BJMP), Dr. Brijesh Bangar (PPOID), Rajinder Singh Singhpura (IND), Rajeev Kumar Lovely (IND), Darshan Singh (ALPU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.07%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.78%, while it was 76.49% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Gill went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.66 Gill Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 280. In 2012, there were 207 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.66 Gill comprises of the following areas of Ludhiana district of Punjab: KCs Ghawaddi, Dehlon of Ludhiana East Tehsil; KCs Gill, Sunet, Bagga Khurd, Ayali Khrud; Panchayats Narangwal, Mansuran, Lalton Kalan and Dolon Kalan of Jodhan KC of Ludhiana West Tehsil.

A total of eleven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Gill constituency, which are: Ludhiana West, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana South, Amargarh, Payal, Sahnewal, Ludhiana North, Phillaur, Nakodar, Dakha, Ludhiana Central. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Gill is approximately 417 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gill is: 30°49’59.2"N 75°48’15.1"E.

