'Girls Who Wear Jeans & Keep Mobiles Not Influenced by Modi': Digvijaya Singh Stirs Fresh Controversy

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sparked a fresh controversy on Sunday after he said women in the 40-50 age group are more influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but not those who wear jeans and have mobile phones.

Singh made the remarks at a Jan Jagran camp while addressing the Congress workers in Bhopal. In a purported video, the Congress leader said, “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said something interesting; women who are 40 to 50 years old are slightly more influenced by PM Modi, but girls who wear jeans and keep mobiles are not affected."

BJP slammed the statement as ‘ageist’ and in a veiled attack against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Singh’s remarks reflects “the mindset of the Congress party that believes women are not individuals and citizens but are mere vote banks just before the elections by giving empty slogans like “mein ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon." "

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said Singh has “lost his mental balance with his age." “He has this low level of thinking about women. Digvijaya Singh is now passing through a phase of madness. I ask Sonia Gandhi why such a person is kept in the party? This is the same Digvijay Singh who had called Meenakshi Natarajan, a former Congress MP, as Tanch Mal. Women are worshipable and revered, doing politics in their name does not suit," he was quoted as saying by India Today.

Singh had on Saturday stirred fresh row after he claimed Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar did not support cow worship. “Savarkar had said in one of his books that there was nothing wrong with eating beef," the Rajya Sabha member said at a training program for party workers. “He also clearly wrote in his book that the Hindu religion has nothing to do with Hindutva," the Congress veteran added.

Reacting to the statement, BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma claimed that Singh was misquoting Savarkar. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the statement and told ANI, “Digvijaya Singh made a very irresponsible statement. Now that he doesn’t have any major role in Congress party’s decision making, he’s saying all this to be in the limelight. It’s utter rubbish."

