GMC Poll Results 2022: Clean Sweep for BJP+ in 58 Seats; PM Modi, CM Sarma Thank People for 'Historic Win'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) secured a clean sweep in the 60-seat Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) election on Sunday. The Kamrup (Metro) District administration said BJP won 52 wards while its ally party AGP won 6 wards.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Masuma Begum won ward number 42, while AJP nominee Hukum Chand Ali secured victory in ward number one defeating the BJP candidates. The elections were held in 57 wards of the GMC on Friday, while in three wards, BJP candidates were declared elected unopposed earlier.

Congress failed to secure a seat in the GMC elections, which were held after a gap of nine years.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Guwahati for the resounding mandate to the BJP in Assam. “Thank you Guwahati! The people of this lovely city have given a resounding mandate to @BJP4Assam to build on the agenda of development. They have also blessed the hardwork of the state government under CM @himantabiswa. My gratitude to every BJP Karyakarta for the hard work," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that the people of Guwahati for the “historic win" in the GMC elections. I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving @BJP4Assam & its allies a historic win in #GMCElections. With this massive mandate, people have reaffirmed their faith on our development journey under the guidance of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji," he said in a tweet.

BJP Chief JP Nadda also thanked the people and party workers for the “immense faith" in the party, “My gratitude to the people of Guwahati for the immense faith in our party’s vision. This win is another testament to the undying faith of the people in the able leadership of PM @narendramodi ji. Many congratulations to CM @himantabiswa and to every karyakarta of @bjp4assam."

Advertisement

In 2013, Congress had won the GMC elections but infighting and leadership failure had resulted in several elected councillors to shift camp to BJP. The BJP later emerged as the winner and formed the municipal board.

Altogether, 52.80 per cent voter turnout was registered with EVMs used for voting in all polling stations for the first time in GMC elections.

As many as 197 candidates were in the fray. The BJP had fielded nominees in 53 seats, out of which three were elected uncontested.

Advertisement

The saffron party’s ally in the ruling coalition at Dispur, the Asom Gana Parishad, contested in seven wards while the Congress fielded candidates in 54 wards, AAP in 38, Assam Jatiya Parishad in 25 and CPI(M) in four. Nineteen others, including Independents, were also in contention.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.