'Go to Kashmir...We'll Send Terrorists': DMK Minister's Threat to TN Guv Backfires; Complaint Filed

DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy’s landed in fresh trouble over the use of expletives in his speech against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over the latter’s address to the State Assembly with the BJP and Raj Bhavan filing separate complaints over the remarks.

“If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, don’t I have the right to assault him?," he said during an event in Chennai on January 12. He also said if the Governor doesn’t read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then “go to Kashmir and we will send terrorists so that they will gun you down."

Advertisement

The leader also went on to attack BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai and used abusive language against Leader of Opposition Edapaddi K Palaniswami claiming “a man is truly masculine only when he has a son". “Our former CM M Karunanidhi, current M K Stalin, and Udhayanidhi Stalin, they are all men because they brought sons into this world," he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The BJP wrote to the Director General of Police stating stern action is expected against the “renowned DMK abuser". “We look forward to some stern action to ensure the Public stage is not used to spread filth, like how DMK men continue to use it for a long. We wish to convey that the police inaction on such public slander would mean endorsement of the view," it stated.

Raj Bhavan Files Complaint

Advertisement

In its complaint to Chennai Police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal, Raj Bhavan said a video of a person, Sivaji Krishnamurthy using most abusive, defamatory and derogatory language and intimidation against Governor Ravi has been uploaded on various social media platforms, which is ‘going viral.’

The Governor’s office, providing a copy of the video clip to police, said Krishnamurthy has, in the video footage, used ‘foul, abusive, defamatory and intimidatory language’ against Ravi. The abusive and intimidatory speech attracts Section 124 of the IPC (assaulting President, Governor, etc., with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power) besides other relevant provisions of law, Deputy Secretary to Governor, S Prasanna Ramasamy said in a complaint.

Advertisement

BJP state vice-president Narayana Thirupathy on Friday slammed the leader’s remarks and said, “It’s in the DNA of the DMK to use abusive and filthy language. Shivaji Krishnamoorthy and earlier R S Bharathi had abused the state Governor and said they would kill him. We wonder if DMK has any links with terrorists."

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar said she was not surprised as it is “the new culture" under Chief Minister MK Stalin. “I am not surprised at all. This is the new culture under CM @mkstalin. I pity the man in the grave who left behind a legacy. I am sure he will be churning in his grave. Such men do not deserve to be on a public platform. They insult their upbringing & their mother. Appalling," she tweeted.

The statement was made despite DMK Chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s stern warnings to party leaders, asking them to not go for debates or make statements against the Governor regarding the faceoff.

Advertisement

Following the outcry over Krishnamoorthy’s remarks, DMK has distanced itself and stated they don’t endorse such statements, reported NDTV.

The political situation in Tamil Nadu has continued to heat up following the controversy surrounding the Governor’s address to the State Assembly on Monday when Ravi made some deviations from the prepared speech against which Chief Minister Stalin had moved a resolution.

Read all the Latest Politics News here