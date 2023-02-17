Home » News » Politics » Goa BJP Revokes Appointment All Its Spokespersons in State, New Appointees to Be Announced Soon

Goa BJP Revokes Appointment All Its Spokespersons in State, New Appointees to Be Announced Soon

The decision of withdrawal of names comes three days after state BJP spokesman Giriraj Vernekar questioned another spokesperson of the party, Savio Rodrigues, over his comment on refusal of permission to Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai for hosting the Carnival parade

PTI

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 14:28 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (File Photo)
Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (File Photo)

The Goa unit of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday revoked the appointment of its spokespersons in the state with immediate effect and the names of new appointees will be announced in the next couple of days, the party’s senior functionary said.

At present, the party has at least six spokespersons in the state.

Talking to PTI, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade said the appointment of all spokespersons of the party in the state has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

The party’s central leadership had asked for reconstitution of the panel of spokespersons, he said.

RELATED NEWS

“We will be announcing a new panel of spokespersons in the next two to three days," Tanavade added.

The decision of withdrawal of names comes three days after state BJP spokesman Giriraj Vernekar questioned another spokesperson of the party, Savio Rodrigues, over his comment on refusal of permission to Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai for hosting the Carnival parade.

Tanavade, however, said the decision to withdraw the panel of spokesperson has anything to do with it.

On February 15, Rodrigues had tweeted, “No politics at Carnival Time and I will stand shoulder to shoulder with you and @VijaiSardesai because that is what friends do and what Goa is about – friendship and togetherness at all festivals and carnivals."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 17, 2023, 14:28 IST
last updated: February 17, 2023, 14:28 IST
