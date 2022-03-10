Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant won the election from his traditional Sanquelim Assembly constituency on Thursday, and expressed confidence that the BJP will form government in the coastal state. (Find Goa Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates here). The Bharatiya Janata Party had taken a lead over Congress in 19 seats, leaving behind Congress which is leading in 15 assembly seats.
As many as 302 candidates were in the fray, with the state voting in a single phase on February 14. More than 11 lakh voters cast their ballot to elect the next government in the popular coastal state. BJP entered the elections with the slogan ’22 plus in 2022′.
Here is the list of all constituencies in Goa along with candidates and their parties.
- Jit Vinayak Arolkar (MGP) - Mandrem
- Pravin Prabbhakar Alekar (BJP) - Pernem
- Dr. Chandrakant Shetye (IND) - Bicholim
- Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar (BJP) - Tivim
- Joshua Peter De Souza (BJP) - Mapusa
- Delilah Michael Lobo (INC) - Siolim
- Kedar Jayprakash Naik (INC) - Saligao
- Michael Vincent Lobo (INC) - Calangute
- Rohan Khaunte (BJP) - Porvorim
- Carlos Alvares Ferreira (INC) - Aldona
- Atanasio Monserrate (BJP) - Panaji
- Jennifer Monserrate (BJP) - Taleigao
- Rodolfo Louis Fernandes (INC) - St.Cruz
- Viresh Mukesh Borkar (RGP) - St. Andre
- Rajesh Faldessai (INC) - Cumbarjua
- Prememdra Vishnu Shet (BJP) - Maem
- Pramod Sawant (BJP) - Sanquelim
- Deviya Vsihwajit Rane (BJP) - Poriem
- Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane (BJP) - Valpoi
- Govind Shepu Gaude (BJP) - Priol
- Ravi Naik (BJP) - Ponda
- Subhash Shirodkar (BJP) - Siroda
- Ramkrishna Dhavalikar (MGP) - Marcaim
- Sankalp Amonkar (INC) - Mormugao
- Krishna V. Salkar (BJP) - Vasco-da-Gama
- Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho (BJP) - Dabolim
- Antonio Vas (IND) - Cortalim
- Aleixo Sequeira (INC) - Nuvem
- Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco (IND) - Curtorim
- Vijai Sardesai (GFP) - Fatorda
- Digambar Kamat (INC) - Margao
- Venzy Viegas (AAP) - Benaulim
- Alemao Yuri (INC) - Cuncolim
- Cruz Silva (AAP) - Velim
- Altone D Costa (INC) - Quepem
- Nilesh Cabral (BJP) - Curchorem
- Ganesh Gaonkar (BJP) - Sanvordem
- Subhash Uttam Phal Dessai (BJP) - Sanguem
- Ramesh Tawadkar (BJP) - Canacona
- Ulhas Tuenkar (BJP) - Navelim
