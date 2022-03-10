Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP-Cong in Tight Battle, Fadnavis Eyes TMC’s Ally MGP for Alliance Amid Hung House Fear

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, however, exuded confidence in BJP winning a third straight term with more than 22 seats in the 40-member House.

As many as 302 candidates were in the fray, with the state voting in a single phase on February 14. More than 11 lakh voters cast their ballot to elect the next government in the popular coastal state. While the BJP entered the elections with the slogan ’22 plus in 2022′, CM Sawant said that even if the party is stuck at 17-18 seats, it would seek help from Independent MLAs to form a government.

Meanwhile, the Congress, fearing a repeat of the 2017 fiasco, shifted all the candidates, who had contested the polls, to a luxury resort in Bambolim village near Panaji a day ahead of the counting. The BJP also held a meeting with senior leaders to discuss possible outcomes.

The Goa Congress has been in touch with AAP candidates and has promised ministry in case they win, sources told CNN-News18. The grand old party is also in touch with the Trinamool Congress, sources added.

In the 2017 Goa election, internal tensions and slow decision-making under the leadership of senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh led to the party losing its opportunity to form the government, despite emerging as the single largest party by winning 17 seats. The BJP had bagged 13 seats and was quick to tie up with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Independent MLAs to form a government under the leadership of four-time chief minister and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar.

Since 2017, Goa’s political space has spiced up with the entry of players like TMC and AAP. This time, Congress went to the polls after firming up a pre-poll alliance with the GFP, while the TMC joined hands with the MGP. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also joined hands in Goa, while AAP and the BJP are fighting it alone.

The counting of votes of all the constituencies would be taken at one go, starting from ballot papers at 8 am. North District Returning Officer Ajit Roy said strongrooms, where EVMs have been kept, will be opened at 6.30 am, but the actual counting will start at 8 am.

Poll officials said the votes will be counted at two places, Damodar College in Margao and Government College of Polytechnic at Altinho in Panaji, covering assembly constituencies falling in North Goa district and South Goa district, respectively.

Double Covid-19 vaccination certificate has been made compulsory for entering counting centres, where three layers of security will be in place. A senior official told PTI elaborate arrangements have been made at both the counting centres and all the results are expected by around noon.

In case no government is formed, President’s Rule could be imposed by the state governor under Article 356 of the Constitution. Re-election could also take place.

