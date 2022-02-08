Goa Polls: Number of Candidates with Criminal Cases Has Doubled Compared to 2017, Says ADR Report

At least 77 candidates in the Goa elections have declared criminal cases against themselves, up from 38 in 2017, a new report from ADR says.

The Goa Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have reviewed the self-sworn affidavits of all 301 candidates who are contesting in the February 14 assembly polls in the state. Of these candidates studied, 116 are from national parties, 66 are from state parties, 51 are from registered unrecognised parties and 68 candidates are contesting independently.

“Out of 301 candidates analysed, 77 (26%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In 2017 Goa Assembly Elections, out of 251 candidates analysed, 38 (15%) had declared criminal cases against themselves," the report released on Tuesday says.

Further, this time 53 candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, up from 19 in 2017.

Among the major parties, 17 out of 37 candidates from Congress, six out of 13 from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, one out of three from Goa Forward Party, four out of 13 from Nationalist Congress Party, and 10 out of 40 from Bharatiya Janata Party who were all reviewed have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavit. Also, six out of 26 candidates from the Trinamool Congress and nine out of 39 from the Aam Aadmi Party who were analysed have declared criminal cases.

At least 13 candidates from Congress, three from MGP, seven from BJP, two from NCP, and four each from TMC and AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, the report added.

“12 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 12 candidates 1 candidate has declared case related to rape (section 376 of Indian Penal Code)," the report said, adding BJP’s Atanasio Monserrate, fielded from Panaji, is facing rape charges.

Eight candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (section 307 of IPC) against themselves, it added.

A total of 12 out of the 40 assembly seats in Goa are red-alert constituencies: where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The report also said that 187 candidates are crorepatis, up from 156 in 2017. The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Goa assembly elections 2022 is Rs 6.48 crore. In 2017, this was Rs 4.75 crore.

“The role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates," it said. Among the major parties 38 from BJP, 32 from Congress, nine from MGP, 17 from Trinamool, two from Goa Forward Party, 24 from AAP, and eight from NCP have declared assets valued at more than Rs 1 crore.

The average assets per candidate for Congress and Goa Forward Party is more than Rs 13 crore. For BJP, it is Rs 11.77 crore and for MGP candidates, the average assets are worth Rs 8.72 crore. TMC nominees have average assets of Rs 5.33 crore while for AAP candidates it is Rs 4.65 crore. NCP candidates have average assets worth Rs 3.61 crore.

A total of 26 women candidates are contesting in the Goa assembly elections this time. In the 2017 polls, 18 out of the 251 candidates analysed were women, the report added.

