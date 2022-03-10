Gola Gokrannath Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 9 AM.

Live election results updates of Gola Gokrannath seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Arvind Giri (BJP), Prahlad Patel (INC), Patel Shikha Ashok Kanaujiya (BSP), Vinay Tiwari (SP), Abhishekh Kumari (NKPA), Ram Niwas Verma (AAP), Siddharth Shukla (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.4%, which is -3.23% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Arvind Giri of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gola Gokrannath results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.139 Gola Gokrannath (गोला गोकर्णनाथ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. Gola Gokrannath is part of Kheri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.32% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.24%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.56%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 370947 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,97,912 were male and 1,73,018 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gola Gokrannath in 2019 was: 874 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,96,282 eligible electors, of which 1,95,482 were male,1,70,266 female and 19 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,44,128 eligible electors, of which 1,85,914 were male, 1,58,200 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Gola Gokrannath in 2017 was 294. In 2012, there were 145 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Arvind Giri of BJP won in this seat defeating Vinay Tiwari of SP by a margin of 55,017 which was 21.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.83% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vinay Tiwari of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Simmi Bano of BSP by a margin of 19,329 votes which was 8.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 37.04% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 139 Gola Gokrannath Assembly segment of the 28. Kheri Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Kumar of BJP won the Kheri Parliament seat defeating Dr. Purvi Verma of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kheri Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Gola Gokrannath are: Arvind Giri (BJP), Prahlad Patel (INC), Patel Shikha Ashok Kanaujiya (BSP), Vinay Tiwari (SP), Abhishekh Kumari (NKPA), Ram Niwas Verma (AAP), Siddharth Shukla (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.4%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.63%, while it was 64.68% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Gola Gokrannath went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.139 Gola Gokrannath Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 365. In 2012, there were 339 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.139 Gola Gokrannath comprises of the following areas of Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Aliganj, 2 Haiderabad, 4 Daudpur, Gola Gokarannath Municipal Board and Mailani Nagar Panchayat of 2 Gola Gokrannath Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Gola Gokrannath constituency, which are: Palia, Puranpur, Powayan, Mohammdi, Kasta, Sri Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Gola Gokrannath is approximately 855 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gola Gokrannath is: 28°05’51.0"N 80°24’55.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gola Gokrannath results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.