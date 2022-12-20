'Good News Will Come Soon': Rahul Gandhi on Reconciliation Between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot

Following a presumed reconciliatory meeting with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday, Rahul Gandhi told reporters that good news would come soon.

Gandhi on Monday held a meeting with Gehlot and Pilot at at a circuit house in Alwar, Rajasthan, presumably attempting reconciliation between the two, as per ANI.

“Good news will come soon," he said when asked whether reconciliation was reached between the two senior leaders. The meeting between the leaders, which also included Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal, lasted for about half an hour after which Gandhi left for the Bharat Jodo camp.

Speculations are high on whether a reconciliation was reached between Gehlot and Pilot after Gandhi’s cryptic statement.

Tight security arrangements were made for the former Congress President’s visit. Gandhi attended a dinner with senior leaders of the Congress, including Ashok Gehlot, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Pawan Kheda, Tikaram Julie, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh and Shakuntala Rawat, at the circuit house after the meeting,

The upcoming phases of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which will leave Rajasthan in two days, were reportedly discussed after the meeting.

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads over the state’s chief ministership ever since the Congress won the Rajasthan polls in 2018.

After a public spate where Gehlot called his former deputy a ‘gaddar’ and Pilot responded sharply, the two were seen together in November in a show of unity ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra reaching the state.

After the meeting, Venugopal had told the media, holding both leaders’ hands, “We are united. Here Ashok Ji and Sachin Pilot Ji have said that the Congress party in Rajasthan is united."

