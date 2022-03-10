Gopalpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Gopalpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Nafees Ahmad (SP), Mirza Shan Alam Beg (INC), Ramesh Chand Yadav (BSP), Satyendra Rai (BJP), Abdula (AIMIM), Manoj Kumar (BJMP), Munna Lal (RJWM), Yogendra Yadav (VIP), Er. Sunil Kumar Yadav (AAP), Subash (NTP), Mitrasen (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 54.7%, which is -1.81% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Nafees Ahmad of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gopalpur results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.344 Gopalpur (गोपालपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Gopalpur is part of Azamgarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.42% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.93%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,40,895 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,87,471 were male and 1,53,417 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gopalpur in 2019 was: 818 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,63,057 eligible electors, of which 1,86,972 were male,1,48,975 female and 23 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,01,156 eligible electors, of which 1,65,742 were male, 1,35,396 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Gopalpur in 2017 was 692. In 2012, there were 543 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Nafees Ahmad of SP won in this seat defeating Shrikrishna Pal of BJP by a margin of 14,960 which was 7.9% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 37.5% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Waseem Ahmad of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kamla Prasad Yadav of BSP by a margin of 30,134 votes which was 18.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 47.66% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 344 Gopalpur Assembly segment of the 69. Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency. Akhilesh Yadav of SP won the Azamgarh Parliament seat defeating Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Azamgarh Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Gopalpur are: Nafees Ahmad (SP), Mirza Shan Alam Beg (INC), Ramesh Chand Yadav (BSP), Satyendra Rai (BJP), Abdula (AIMIM), Manoj Kumar (BJMP), Munna Lal (RJWM), Yogendra Yadav (VIP), Er. Sunil Kumar Yadav (AAP), Subash (NTP), Mitrasen (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.7%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.51%, while it was 54.15% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Gopalpur went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.344 Gopalpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 358. In 2012, there were 332 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.344 Gopalpur comprises of the following areas of Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Mahrajganj, 2 Kaptanganj, 7 Billariyaganj, 8 Bankat, Mahrajganj Nagar Panchayat and Bilariaganj Nagar Panchayat of 2 Sagri Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Gopalpur constituency, which are: Alapur, Khajani, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Nizamabad, Atrauliya. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Gopalpur is approximately 466 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gopalpur is: 26°13’25.3"N 83°11’10.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gopalpur results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.