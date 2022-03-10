Gorakhpur Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Gorakhpur Rural seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Bindu (IND), Ghanshyam Nishad (IND), Harisewak (MAP), Dr. Shrinarayan Vishwakarma (BJMP), Dara Singh Nishad (BSP), Devendra Nishad Mahara (INC), Vijay Bahadur Yadav (SP), Bipin Singh (BJP), Mohd. Islam (AIMIM), Gautam (RMGP), Poonam Singh (BASP), Pramod (RWPOI), Vinay Kumar Pandey Alias Swami Dr. Vinay (SRVBP), Vaibhav Shahi (AAP), Hifzurrahman Ajmal Ansari (PEP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.47%, which is 0.62% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Bipin Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.323 Gorakhpur Rural (Gorakhpur Gramin) (गोरखपुर ग्रामीण) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Gorakhpur Rural is part of Gorakhpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.72% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.83%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,64,578 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,00,590 were male and 1,63,975 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gorakhpur Rural in 2019 was: 817 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,35,557 eligible electors, of which 2,17,519 were male,1,76,811 female and 23 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,40,646 eligible electors, of which 1,91,452 were male, 1,49,185 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gorakhpur Rural in 2017 was 200. In 2012, there were 124 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bipin Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Vijay Bahadur Yadav of SP by a margin of 4,410 which was 1.87% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 35.47% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vijay Bahadur Yadava of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Jafar Amin Dakku of SP by a margin of 16,985 votes which was 9.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.31% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 323 Gorakhpur Rural Assembly segment of the 64. Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency. Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla Alias Ravi Kishan of BJP won the Gorakhpur Parliament seat defeating Rambhual Nishad of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gorakhpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 29 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Gorakhpur Rural are: Bindu (IND), Ghanshyam Nishad (IND), Harisewak (MAP), Dr. Shrinarayan Vishwakarma (BJMP), Dara Singh Nishad (BSP), Devendra Nishad Mahara (INC), Vijay Bahadur Yadav (SP), Bipin Singh (BJP), Mohd. Islam (AIMIM), Gautam (RMGP), Poonam Singh (BASP), Pramod (RWPOI), Vinay Kumar Pandey Alias Swami Dr. Vinay (SRVBP), Vaibhav Shahi (AAP), Hifzurrahman Ajmal Ansari (PEP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.47%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.85%, while it was 55.18% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Gorakhpur Rural went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.323 Gorakhpur Rural Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 422. In 2012, there were 389 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.323 Gorakhpur Rural comprises of the following areas of Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 2 Khorabar, Panchayats 16 Bhilaura, 17 Talnawar, 18 Akala, 19 Nausar, 20 Pichhaura, 21 Bhauwapar, 22 Sewai, 23 Kakarakhor, 24 Jangal Ranisohas Kunwari, 25 Jotabagahi, 26 Cheriya of 1 Bhauwapar KC, Ward Nos. 5, 9, 10, 14, 15, 22, 24, 29, 31, 33, 35, 36, 38, 39, 46, 50, 51, 52, 53 and 56 in Gorakhpur (M. Corp.) of 3 Sadar Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Gorakhpur Rural constituency, which are: Gorakhpur Urban, Pipraich, Chauri-Chaura, Bansgaon, Sahajanwa. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Gorakhpur Rural is approximately 225 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gorakhpur Rural is: 26°41’28.0"N 83°23’45.6"E.

