Goshainganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Goshainganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Abhay Singh (SP), Arti Tiwari (BJP), Ram Sagar (BSP), Sharada Devi (INC), Alok Dwivedi (AAP), Bed Prakash (VIP), Savita (KPL), Sarvesh Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.93%, which is 0.47% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Indra Pratap Alias Khabbu Tiwari of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Goshainganj results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.276 Goshainganj (गोसाईंगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh. Goshainganj is part of Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.75% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.73%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,14,848 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,69,140 were male and 1,45,707 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Goshainganj in 2019 was: 861 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,03,478 eligible electors, of which 2,02,585 were male,1,73,565 female and 17 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,45,742 eligible electors, of which 1,86,102 were male, 1,59,639 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Goshainganj in 2017 was 863. In 2012, there were 635 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Indra Pratap Alias Khabbu Tiwari of BJP won in this seat defeating Abhay Singh of SP by a margin of 11,620 which was 5.11% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 39.41% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Abhay Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Indra Pratap Urf Khabbu Tiwari of BSP by a margin of 58,681 votes which was 28.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 58.45% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 276 Goshainganj Assembly segment of the 55. Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ritesh Pandey of BSP won the Ambedkar Nagar Parliament seat defeating Mukut Bihari of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ambedkar Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Goshainganj are: Abhay Singh (SP), Arti Tiwari (BJP), Ram Sagar (BSP), Sharada Devi (INC), Alok Dwivedi (AAP), Bed Prakash (VIP), Savita (KPL), Sarvesh Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.93%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.46%, while it was 60.49% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Goshainganj went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.276 Goshainganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 394. In 2012, there were 374 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.276 Goshainganj comprises of the following areas of Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Maya Bazar, 5 Goshainganj and Goshainganj Nagar Panchayat of 3 Faizabad (Sadar) Tehsil; KCs 2 Chaure Chandauli, 3 Tarun and 4 Haider Ganj of 4 Bikapur Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Goshainganj constituency, which are: Harraiya, Ayodhya, Bikapur, Milkipur, Isauli, Sultanpur, Sadar, Katehari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Goshainganj is approximately 563 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Goshainganj is: 26°33’20.9"N 82°15’43.9"E.

