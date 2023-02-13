Governor Ravi's Jibe at DMK Over Dalit Atrocities in Tamil Nadu Triggers Row; Party Blames 'Manusmriti'

The stand-off between Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and the state government has intensified with the former’s fresh jibe at Chief Minister MK Stalin that Dalits in the state face atrocities every day.

“We have been talking so much about social justice. But, every other day, there are some atrocities against Dalits… either human faeces are thrown in a water tank of a Dalit colony or they are publicly humiliated and assaulted and not allowed entry into the temple or their anganwadi will be separate," Ravi said.

The Governor added that the response of the law enforcement and criminal justice system is ‘awful’. “It pains to know… in our state only 7 per cent rape cases filed by Dalit women end in conviction. Of 100 rapists, 93 go scot-free and we talk about social justice and Babasaheb," he said.

The statement, however, has not gone down well with the DMK. Senior leader TKS Elangovan said it is because of ‘Manu dharma’ that Dalits face atrocities across the country.

“Dalit atrocities are present in every state. Earlier, Dalits were not allowed to enter schools. They were denied education and employment. What the Dravidian parties did was give them education and employment. Atrocities against Dalits are happening because of ‘Manu dharma’. People who are promoting ‘Manu dharma’ cannot blame others for the happenings."

The DMK leader also linked Mahatma Gandhi’s fight to eradicate untouchability to an RSS man responsible for the death of Gandhi.

“Why was Gandhi killed by an RSS man? He was fighting for the cause of Dalits. Who killed him? He was against untouchability. He was killed by an RSS man. The cause for all these things are the RSS and BJP," Elangovan added.

An irate state BJP called the DMK an ‘anti-Brahmin and anti-Dalit’ party and demanded an apology from Elangovan.

Narayanan Tirupathi, BJP spokesperson, said: “It is a known fact that DMK is anti-Dalit and anti-Brahmin. They claim they are the extended arm of justice party. TKS Elangovan should apologise for his statement. Rahul Gandhi used similar words and went to court and apologised. In the same way, Elangovan should also apologise."

