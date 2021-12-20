Govt Approaches Oppn Again After Parties Boycott Meeting; Agrees to Send 4 Bills for Scrutiny

Following opposition parties’ refusal to attend a meeting convened by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal on Monday morning, the government again tried to approach the parties by saying that four bills would be sent for parliamentary scrutiny. Sources say bills that are likely to be sent to committees are The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill & Mediation Bill 2021.

As per sources, another reconciliation attempt was made by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi.

Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Sunday refused to attend a meeting called by Goyal as invitations were sent to leaders of the four parties whose MPs have been suspended and not to the entire opposition. Responding to a letter from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi inviting the four parties, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said “select invitations were unfortunate".

The government’s invitations have gone to the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and the CPI(M), sources said. The meeting was convened at 10 am on Monday as the Winter Session of Parliament enters its final week.

The opposition says that this is an attempt by the government to divide them and they would not allow the government to have their way.

Sources also indicate that the opposition is on board as far as the scrutiny of the business is concerned however at this point the main bone of contention for them is the suspension of the 12 House members.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, “The onus to run the house is with the government and not with the opposition."

Leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, in response, said, “The Opposition is to be like a responsible opposition and to ensure that the house functions. It is very clear from them that they are not interested in allowing the house function."

Most of the winter session of Parliament has been a washout in the Upper house since the suspension of 12 MPs from the opposition on Day one of the winter session of Parliament.

Over the last week, opposition has also been protesting and demanding the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Mishra for his involvement in Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the death of protesting farmers.

