Govt Has Taken 'Unilateral' Decision on Agnipath Scheme, Says Telangana Min KTR

Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) working president and state cabinet minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the Agnipath scheme is “killing the aspirations" of youths who want to join the armed forces. He also said that the central government has taken a “unilateral decision" without any consultation.

“The farmers were not consulted before introducing farm laws, traders were consulted before bringing GST, citizens of the nation were neglected during demonetisation, and the minorities were ignored when CAA was proposed. The Union government has played with the lives of farmers with draconian farm laws and is now adversely affecting the soldiers with schemes like Agnipath," said Rao, who is also known as KTR.

He also said that the Centre should take complete responsibility for the agitations taking place across the country.

The Center has reduced the Army from ‘one rank-one pension’ to “no rank-no pension" and this is a scheme that is pushing the national security and future of youths into danger, which is a threat to the nation, he added.

He also alleged that the BJP at the Centre is trying to “privatise" the military of the country, which shows their “inefficiency" in governance.

He asked, “Seventy-five per cent of the youth who join the Army through the Agnipath scheme will become unemployed and what will be their future at the end of the fourth year?"

KTR demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to agitation and also make his stand public to clear the doubts of the unemployed youth.

Meanwhile, he also expressed grief over the death to a youth during the violence at the Secunderabad railway station earlier in the day and asked the Centre to take complete responsibility for this.

