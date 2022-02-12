Ground Report: Ashish Mishra's Bail Swings Spotlight Back on Lakhimpur. Can BJP Repeat 8/8 Scorecard?

Lakhimpur district is being keenly watched in Uttar Pradesh election 2022, more so after the bail granted to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra, who was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that killed eight people, including four farmers, in October last year.

The Lakhimpur district comprises eight Assembly constituencies — Nighasan, which includes the Tikunia village where the violence unfolded, Pallia Kalan, Gola Gokarnath, Dhurahra, Mohammadi, Srinagar, Lakhimpur Sadar and Kasta. These constituencies will vote in Phase 3 of UP elections on February 23.

In 2017, all eight assemblies were won by the BJP. The bloodshed in Tikunia months before elections had led to doubts on the BJP being able to repeat the successes.

On October 3, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area. Four farmers were moved down by an SUV belonging to Union Minister Ajay Mishra. A driver and two BJP workers were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among Opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws.

Lakhimpur is majorly a farming belt, mainly sugarcane and mustard crops, and also houses several sugar mills in the vicinity. Trucks and tractors loaded with sugarcanes can be seen at all times making a long queue outside sugarcane crushing plants and mills

The BJP has once again fielded sitting MLA Shashank Verma from Nighasan seat, while the Samajwadi Party, which has struck an alliance with the RLD, has given the ticket to RS Kushwaha. The latter is the former BSP state chief who had won the seat in 2002.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded turncoat RA Usmani who had left SP after not getting a ticket. The Congress, meanwhile, has put up Atal Shukla.

It’s a close fight between the BJP and the SP in Lakhimpur Sadar, Mohammadi, Srinagar and Dhaurahra, but the ruling party cannot be written off completely in Nighasan. Locals in Tikunia are still vocal about the October violence but those outside have a different story to tell.

“The incident has caused angst among some farmers but their number is less. Things have mellowed down with time now. People still remember Monu bhaiyya (Ashish Mishra) for helping out those in need," says a non-local.

Speaking to News18 at his camp office, BJP MLA and candidate Shashank Verma said: “The campaign so far is going good and we are getting public support from all corners. This time people are seeking votes for Modi ji and Yogi ji. The biggest issue we are seeking votes on is development. Our slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is being loved by the people."

Busy campaigning in Gauria village, Samajwadi Party candidate RS Kushwaha said the BJP is yet to fulfil any election promise and that people were looking for a change.

“People from all sections of the society are supporting the SP as the BJP didn’t fulfil even one promise they had made to the people. When I was MLA from here in 2002, there were not many roads in villages, even electricity was not there. I had ensured good roads, electricity and schools in all the villages here," Kushwaha told News18.

“The biggest issue in villages today is stray animals destroying crops. If we come to power, the SP government will ensure a separate gaushala for such stray animals which will also give relief to the farmers."

Waiting to meet locals leaving after Friday prayers outside a mosque, Kushwaha said: “The first phase of elections is done and as per my information SP-RLD alliance is leading on 50 out of 58 seats that went to polls. If this trend continues, we will easily get around 350 seats."

A close fight is also expected in Lakhimpur Sadar, where both BJP and SP have repeated their candidates. The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Yogesh Verma, while SP has fielded Utkarsh Verma. The BSP has given the ticket to Mohan Bajpai, who is considered as a strong local candidate and is known for his clout in the Sadar Assembly seat. The Congress has fielded Ravi Shankar Trivedi.

