Ground Report: How A Rivalry of Two Sheikhs Stirred Up Fiery Carnage in Bengal's Bogtui Village

A tussle over sand mining or local area control? No one seems sure yet but what appears clear is that the violence this week in West Bengal’s Rampurhat had nothing to do with the broader political conflict between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. In fact, sources say, it is likely a case of a feud between two people affiliated with the same party that escalated with disastrous consequences.

The two main characters in the plot are Bhadu Sheikh and Sona Sheikh of Bogtui village. Their rivalry spanned several years until a fiery end.

Bhadu Sheikh, the deputy panchayat chief of the village, was a local boy who started his career driving police cars. Around the same time, similar work was also being done by Sona Sheikh, his neighbour and rival.

Driving police vehicles helped Bhadu get close to influential people. Villagers say he started collecting money from sand lorries, calling it “local welfare tax".

Bhadu’s fortunes changed. But then, about a year ago, his elder brother Babar Sheikh got killed. The names of Sona and some of his relatives came up.

Bhadu and Sona’s rivalry escalated.

Then, on Monday, Bhadu got killed. Following this, a mob allegedly set several neighbouring houses on fire. Seven charred bodies were recovered from Sona Sheikh’s home.

Police are now investigating who killed Bhadu Sheikh as well as the perpetrators of the arson that followed.

Bhadu’s advancement happened with the blessings of Birbhum TMC president Anubrata Mondal, say locals.

As Bhadu’s political clout grew, so did his wealth.

He got a four-storeyed house and installed CCTV cameras everywhere.

Bhadu became a panchayat member in 2013 and the deputy village chief two years later.

Observers say the TMC high command has repeatedly asked members to not get involved in any local criminal activities, but Bhadu and Sona’s case shows that wasn’t always heeded.

Locals have many more questions than answers right now.

Only some houses were set on fire; how were they selected?

Did someone want to finish off Bhadu Sheikh as well as his rivals?

Was Bhadu becoming more powerful than some bigger leaders?

The role of the police too is being questioned, as the house of the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) is about five minutes away from the spot of the violence. The main Rampurhat thana is within two to three kilometres.

So why did the police fail to reach until hours later?

A special investigation team (SIT) has begun a probe. Politicians and journalists are arriving even as many locals have been fleeing. The smoke is yet to clear from Bogtui village; perhaps after that answers will be more forthcoming.

