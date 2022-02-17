Ground Report: In Manipur, BJP Lines Up Big Leaders for Campaigning, Confident of Win

Posters, banners, hectic political activity – the election buzz is palpable in Imphal, as the state of Manipur goes to polls on February 28 and March 5.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaigning material promises more development – ‘Hanna Hanna BJP, Henna Henna Chaokhatpa (Again BJP, More Development). The posters bear photographs of PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, BJP state president Sharda Devi and CM N Biren Singh.

On the other hand, the Congress posters have pictures of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Ibobi Singh, with the focus on unity, secularism and development.

The Janata Dal (United) which is also in the race too is not left behind, with posters and banners.

At the BJP office in the heart of the city, Nitayipath Chutek, the mood is upbeat. Central leaders namely Sambit Patra and Union minister RK Singh are camping here, with a flurry of activity in the war room, social media room and media management cell.

General secretary Premananda told News 18: “We will cross 40 seats. We are confident."

At Congress’s office on BT Road, there are flags and a pandal, but not much activity. Amir Hussain, a party worker, said, “All leaders come in the evening. We know that we will win."

National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) are major regional players. Last time, these parties helped the BJP form the government. Workers at NPP’s office in Uripok Naorenthong say Conrad Sangma’s presence for campaigning will work in their favour.

The NPP, which fights for the rights of indigenous people, had fielded its nominees in nine constituencies in 2017 and won 4.

Manipur has 60 seats, of which 38 seats will go to polls on February 28. In 2017, the BJP won 21 seats and Congress 28.

