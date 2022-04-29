Firing in Air, Stones Thrown Amid Clash in Patiala During March Against Khalistan; CM 'Closely Watching'

Tensions prevailed in Punjab’s Patiala after two groups came clashed during a protest march held against banned terrorist outfit Khalistan today. Police personnel then intervened and fired in the air to disperse the crowd. There were reports of stones being hurled during the incident.

Clashes broke out after the procession held by the group, which identifies itself as Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), came face to face with Sikh groups that are believed to be pro-Khalistan. At least four people were reportedly injured in the violence.

Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann called the incident “deeply unfortunate" and said that the situation was being closely monitored. “The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We’re closely monitoring the situation & won’t let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance," CM Mann said in a statement.

When asked to comment on the incident, Patiala Inspector General of Police Rakesh Agarwal said the incident took place as “some mischievous elements had spread some rumours. We have controlled the situation. We are conducting a flag march in Patiala city".

“We have called force from outside. A Peace committee meeting has been called by the Deputy Commissioner," he said, adding restoring peace in the area was their priority.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa took to Twitter to call out “complete anarchy in the state". “Disturbing visuals from Patiala. It’s high time that Punjab CM gets his house in order. Law & order has collapsed in past one month with one incident after the other taking place in state. CM should immediately visit Patiala with DGP Punjab," he said in a tweet.

Congress leader Manish Tewari told CNN-News18 that there has never been communal tension in Punjab and it is the government’s responsibility to maintain peace. “When partition took place, the worst impacted state was Punjab. Punjab paid a heavy price so it is incumbent for any government to make sure peace prevails," he said.

AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema strongly condemned the incident and appealed all sections of the society “to follow the path of peace and humanity." AAP leader Raghav Chadha said, “this unfortunate clash is not between two communities but between two political parties, the Shiv Sena and the SAD." He said, “anti-social elements of these parties led to the clashes. The Punjab Police acted swiftly and strict action will be taken against those found guilty." “AAP govt under Maan will take action against whoever is responsible," he added.

He further alleged that the AAP is working for the development of Punjab but “some elements are trying to derail" the efforts.

“Peace and harmony is central to all our religions and their basic ethos. Even if there is any dispute or misunderstanding, it is important to resolve it by dialogue. As such, the District Administration appeals to all brothers and sisters of Patiala and Punjab to continue to maintain peace and brotherhood. The present situation is under control and being continuosly monitored. All measures are being taken to ensure peace and harmony," Patiala District Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said in a statement.

