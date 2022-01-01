Gujarat AAP Leader Held for Protest Booked Under Prohibition Law

Gujarat AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi was on Saturday booked under the state's prohibition law after a test of his blood sample revealed the presence of alcohol, Gandhinagar police said. Gadhvi was among the 55 Aam Aadmi Party functionaries who were arrested on charges of rioting, sexual assault, assault and forcible entry for barging into the ruling BJP's headquarters 'Kamalam' on December 20 and he was granted bail in the case by a court on Thursday. However, on the basis of a test run on the blood sample collected from him post the December 20 protest, Gadhvi was booked under sections 66 (1)B and 85 (1) of the Gujarat Prohibition Act, said an Infocity police station official in Gandhinagar.

Gadhvi, meanwhile, said he had never consumed alcohol in his life and was not drunk during the December 20 protest as well, adding that the medical report was false. He said this episode was part of the ruling BJP's "low level politics".

Advertisement

After the December 20 protest by the AAP against a paper leak in a state recruitment exam, Gadhvi was taken to the Gandhinagar civil hospital as some women workers of the BJP had accused him of being in an inebriated state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.